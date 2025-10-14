Australia Make Two Forced Changes Prior To Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Comeback Series, Punjab Kings Star To Miss First IND vs AUS ODI

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are all set to return. The two legendary players and the former captains last played for India in the Champions Trophy earlier this year, and since then they haven't played any form of international cricket in over seven months.

India recently defeated West Indies in a two-match Test series, and they will now jet off to Australia to play three ODIs and five T20Is. Shubman Gill will lead India in the upcoming three ODI matches against Australia.

Australia Make Changes to Their Squad

The upcoming ODI series between India and Australia will grab a lot of eyeballs due to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, but Australia, on the other hand, have problems of their own. The Australian selectors are facing a huge crisis as far as the balance of the Australian side is concerned. The Aussies will miss the services of Adam Zampa and Josh Inglis in the first ODI of the upcoming three-match series against India.

Punjab Kings star Josh Inglis is yet to recover from a calf strain and will possibly miss the first two ODIs of the series that will be played in Perth and Adelaide. Cricket Australia is hopeful that Inglis will be fit for the third ODI, which will be played on October 25 in Sydney. Leg-spinner Zampa, on the other hand, will be at home as he and his wife are expecting the birth of their child, and hence he will miss the first ODI of the IND vs AUS series.

Australia's ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Ashes Preparation Causes Huge Dilemma for Australia Selectors