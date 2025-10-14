Updated 14 October 2025 at 14:56 IST
Australia Make Two Forced Changes Prior To Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Comeback Series, Punjab Kings Star To Miss First IND vs AUS ODI
The three-match India vs Australia ODI series will start on October 19, 2025. The first match of the series will be played at the Perth Stadium
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are all set to return. The two legendary players and the former captains last played for India in the Champions Trophy earlier this year, and since then they haven't played any form of international cricket in over seven months.
India recently defeated West Indies in a two-match Test series, and they will now jet off to Australia to play three ODIs and five T20Is. Shubman Gill will lead India in the upcoming three ODI matches against Australia.
Australia Make Changes to Their Squad
The upcoming ODI series between India and Australia will grab a lot of eyeballs due to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, but Australia, on the other hand, have problems of their own. The Australian selectors are facing a huge crisis as far as the balance of the Australian side is concerned. The Aussies will miss the services of Adam Zampa and Josh Inglis in the first ODI of the upcoming three-match series against India.
Punjab Kings star Josh Inglis is yet to recover from a calf strain and will possibly miss the first two ODIs of the series that will be played in Perth and Adelaide. Cricket Australia is hopeful that Inglis will be fit for the third ODI, which will be played on October 25 in Sydney. Leg-spinner Zampa, on the other hand, will be at home as he and his wife are expecting the birth of their child, and hence he will miss the first ODI of the IND vs AUS series.
Australia's ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
Ashes Preparation Causes Huge Dilemma for Australia Selectors
The India vs Australia series will be followed by The Ashes. The Australian selectors are also a bit confused about the composition of the squad as they need to select a strong team for the upcoming five-match Test series. Alex Carey will miss the first ODI as he is playing Sheffield Shield. Cameron Green, on the other hand, will miss the last game in order to get some red-ball practice.
