Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Fans Flock Arun Jaitley Stadium During IND vs WI 2nd Test, Wave Posters Of 'We Miss You' | WATCH

After the culmination of the two-match India vs West Indies series, the 'Men in Blue' will travel to Australia for a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series. The biggest talking point of India's tour to Australia remains the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the Indian side. It has been more than seven months that the star India duo played international cricket for the country and the fans can't contain their excitement to see them wear the iconic blue jersey once again.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Fans Flock Arun Jaitley Stadium

Shubman Gill's India are currently taking on Roston Chase's West Indies in the second and final Test of the IND vs WI Test series. The match is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. India, who are leading the series 1-0, look like the favourites not only to win the match, but the series also.

In the first innings of the game, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 175 runs off 258 balls and Shubman Gill scored 129 runs off 196 deliveries. Yashasvi and Shubman's heroics allowed India to put up a huge total of 518 runs on the board. The third day of the second Test match of the IND vs WI series saw Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fans flocking the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The fans had posters of 'miss you Kohli', which clearly shows how much the star duo is being missed.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli last played for India in the Champions Trophy in the month of March. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been included in India's ODI squad for the Australia tour.

India vs Australia: Here's the List of ODI Fixtures

October 19: 1st ODI at the Perth Stadium, Perth

October 23: 2nd ODI at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

October 25: 3rd ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

