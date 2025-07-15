Australia Remain Atop WTC 2025-27 Points Table With 100% Win Record, India Currently Behind Sri Lanka

What does the WTC points table look like after India's loss to England and Australia's win against West Indies? | Image: AP

The end of the West Indies vs Australia three-match Test series came with a massive win in favour of the visitors, as well as pacer Mitchell Starc marking the occasion of his 100th Test with a record-breaking spell of 6-9 at Jamaica.

However, the Test also had a massive impact on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table. The current cycle ends in 2027 and therefore it is imperative that the teams try and get early wins in a bid to be up in the table, as only the top 2 sides get the chance to contest the final.

It is still early days, but the table makes for good reading for English and Australian fans - and there are signs of concern for the Indian cricket team.

See Updated WTC Points Table Here

Australia remain atop the standings having won all three of the Test matches they have played so far in the new cycle. They were never expected to be tested much by the West Indies but it is still an excellent start.

Current title holders South Africa are down in last place but with the obvious caveat that they, along with New Zealand and Pakistan, have yet to play a Test that is part of the WTC 2025-27 cycle.

England currently sit in second place after having beaten India in the third Test of the five-match series, whereas India are currently fourth - behind Sri Lanka, who have won 2 Tests to India's 1.

Record-breaking Win For Australia at Jamaica

Starc took six wickets for nine runs and Scott Boland claimed a hat-trick as Australia dismissed the West Indies for 27, the second-lowest total ever in Test cricket, to win the third Test by 176 runs on Monday.

The West Indies missed the lowest score in Test cricket by one run, and even that came about due to a misfield.

Australia needed only 14.3 overs to rout the home team in the first day-night Test at Sabina Park and complete a 3-0 series cleansweep.