Mitchell Starc Smashes Multiple Records as Australia Hammer West Indies in Third Test, Seal Three-match Series 3-0

Australia's Mitchell Starc shows the ball after dismissing West Indies' Mikyle Louis to claim his 400th wicket in Test cricket. | Image: AP

Coming in to the third West Indies vs Australia Test match at Jamaica, all eyes were on Mitchell Starc as the veteran Aussie pacer was playing his 100th Test and was also inching closer to the landmark of 400 wickets in the longest format of the game.

He managed to get to the landmark with a breathtaking spell in the second innings that saw the home team, who were chasing just 204 for the win, knocked over for 27 in 14.3 overs.

Starc's spell was praised by teammate Scott Boland, who also contributed to the cause by grabbing a hat-trick.

"Unbelievable to see him (Starc) get his 400th wicket in his 100th Test. We see how hard he trains and how he works on his body and fitness, pretty special to see his performance," Boland said after the match.

Starc Rewrites The Record Books

However, Starc also broke a few records en route to what was a fairly comfortable Australia win.

Starc took just 15 balls to complete his five-for, which is the least number of balls taken in Test history to reach the milestone, beating the record held by Ernie Toshack against India in Brisbane in 1947, Stuart Broad against Australia in Trent Bridge in 2015, and Scott Boland against England at the MCG in 2021.

He also completed the milestone with just 4.3 overs of the innings bowled - the quickest any bowler in history has ever gotten five wickets.

His figures of 6-9 in the Test match were also the best notched up by a bowler in his 100th Test, beating Muttiah Muralitharan's 6/54 against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2006.

Besides Muralitharan, Starc also joined compatriot Shane Warne a bowler to take 6 wickets in an innings on their 100th Test.

New Low For West Indies

However, this was also a record-breaking loss for the home team - 27 all out is the second lowest ever score in a Test innings, and the lowest since New Zealand's 26 all out in 1955.

They also saw 7 batters get dismissed without scoring a single run - the most number of ducks in a single innings of a Test match ever.