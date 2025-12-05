Australia Set For Huge Josh Hazlewood Setback, Latest Injury Update Raises Fresh Concern Over His Ashes Availability

Josh Hazlewood during a practice session on the eve of the second test match against India in the Australia tour of India, 2023, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi | Image: ANI

Australia might not avail Josh Hazlewood's service for the remainder of the Ashes as it stands. The lanky pacer hasn't featured in either Test matches against England following an injury he sustained during a Sheffield Shield match while playing for New South Wales.

Australia Suffer Fresh Josh Hazlewood Setback

A hamstring injury was the cause of Hazlewood's absence, who last appeared against India in the 2nd T20I match at Melbourne. His potential Ashes comeback has now hit a new hurdle as the Sydney Morning Herald reported the bowler has sustained a fresh low-grade Achilles injury.

Cricket Australia confirmed the development and insisted the bowler will be up and running next week. A CA spokesperson said, “Josh Hazlewood reported Achilles soreness this week during his rehabilitation from a recent hamstring injury. It is a low-grade issue, and he is expected to recommence running and bowling next week.”

The third Test match will begin on December 17, and Hazlewood had returned to bowling, eyeing a return in Adelaide. But the extent of the injury is unknown, and he might have to wait until the Boxing Day Test match at least.

Josh Hazlewood Has Been Dogged By Injuries

The fast bowler's persistent injury issues have been a major concern for his country. Since the start of last year, the RCB pacer has missed seven Test matches due to various injury issues. Should he miss all five Test matches, it would be the first instance in his distinguished bowling career.

He was scheduled to travel to Brisbane but will now remain in Sydney in a bid to recover.

