Ashes 2025: Marnus Labuschagne Executes Exceptional Gravity-Defying Catch To Secure Jofra Archer's Wicket In Gabba Test | WATCH

Australia vs England: Steve Smith-led Australia have locked horns against Ben Stokes' England in the ongoing second Test match of the series, at The Gabba in Brisbane, from Thursday, December 4.

Earlier on Day 1, England produced a brilliant performance after losing two quick wickets, all thanks to the 117-run partnership between Zak Crawley and Joe Root. During England's first innings, Joe Root stayed unbeaten on the crease, scoring 138 runs from 206 balls. The English batter hammered 15 fours and 1 six at a strike rate of 66.99.

At Stumps on Day 1 in the ongoing second Test of the series between England and Australia, the Three Lions stood at 325/9, with Jofra Archer and Joe Root unbeaten on the crease.

Advertisement

Marnus Labuschagne Takes A Screamer To Dismiss Jofra Archer

Earlier on Day 2, England's first innings came to an end after Brendan Doggett dismissed Jofra Archer in the second delivery of the 77th over. However, it was Marnus Labuschagne's stunner catch that caught the limelight. Archer went for a maximum but didn't carry enough power. The ball looked like it would land in no man's land, but Labuschagne made the impossible possible with his brilliance. The Australian batter at the deep backward square led moved right and dived at full length to take a gravity-defying catch.

Advertisement

Jofra Archer-Joe Root Etches Name In History Books

However, the damage was already done after Archer and Root cemented a 70-run 10th-wicket partnership, powering England to 334 in the first innings. Archer and Root also etched their name on the record books as they achieved the milestone of the highest 10th wicket partnership for England in Australia since 1951/52.

Joe Root achieved an elusive milestone on Friday, December 5, with his unbeaten 138-run knock as the England star batter registered the highest individual score against Australia in a Day-Night Test.