Australia Set To Be Without Josh Hazlewood In T20 World Cup 2026, Pacer Likely To Miss Early Phase Of Showpiece Event: Report

With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup just around the corner, the Australia team has been dealt a major blow as their star pacer, Josh Hazlewood, is likely to miss the early matches of the tournament. As per cricket.com.au, Hazlewood is expected to stay back in Sydney and continue his rehab for his Achilles injury.

With Josh Hazlewood expected to miss the early matches, the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis, and Tim David have already arrived in Colombo and will join the Australian team after missing their tour of Pakistan.

Notably, Australia will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on February 11, 2026, against Ireland and will play four preliminary matches against Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, and Oman in Colombo and Pallekele.

Selector Tony Dodemaide On Josh Hazlewood's Situation

On February 2, national selector Tony Dodemaide confirmed that Hazlewood would remain in Sydney for the time being to continue his rehab for his injury. The selector shared that the management believed that it was more practical for the player to continue recovering and join his national team later in the tournament if they qualify for the later stages, which will be played in India.

Tony Dodemaide shared, "We felt with Josh it was more practical and beneficial for him to continue his rehabilitation at home in a familiar environment before travelling to Sri Lanka. With Nathan also completing his return to play, we decided to bring Sean with us as fast bowling cover, should anything come up at short notice."

Australia Name Sean Abbott As Travelling Reserve