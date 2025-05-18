'KKR Just Didn’t Click': Former Australia Skipper Pinpoints Reason Behind Kolkata Knight Riders' Poor Form In IPL 2025

IPL 2025: After the 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was washed off due to persistent rain, the defending champions got eliminated from the Playoffs of the ongoing season.

KKR Hold Sixth Place On IPL 2025 Standings

Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders hold the sixth place on the IPL 2025 standings with 12 points and have a net run rate of +0.193.

The Knights had a poor start to the season and failed to make a comeback. In their past five matches, KKR won just two games. In the ongoing season, the Kolkata-based franchise clinched five wins and suffered six defeats after playing 13 games.

While speaking on JioStar, former Australian skipper Aaron Finch lashed out at the Knights for displaying a sluggish performance in the ongoing season.

Finch pointed out that KKR all-rounder Andre Russell who has been a match winner for the franchise for a long time was batting too down in the order.

He said that many things didn't click for the Kolkata-based franchise; they are to blame for it.

"It didn’t start well for them. Andre Russell, being the match-winner that he is and has been for such a long time, was batting too far down the order for much of the tournament. He simply wasn’t given the opportunities to influence games the way he can. They’ve only got themselves to blame... Throughout the season, there were too many moments where KKR just didn’t click," Aaron Finch said on JioStar.

Andre Russell's Stats In IPL 2025

Andre Russell, who is considered an explosive finisher, a resounding bowler, played 12 matches in the IPL 2025, picking up 8 wickets at an economy rate of 9.46. He has also scored 167 runs at a strike rate of 165.35.

The Caribbean appeared in 139 IPL matches, scoring 2651 runs at a strike rate of 174.29, and has an average of 28.51. With the ball, he has bagged 123 wickets at an economy rate of 9.46.