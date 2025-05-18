Sourav Ganguly Asks Tough Question To The BCCI Over IPL 2025 Final, Gives Protestors Reality Check On Cash Rich League's Summit Clash

IPL 2025: Proceedings in the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League resumed with a match between Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Unfortunately for the fans of the sport, the franchises, and the stakeholders of the league, the match had to be abandoned due to persistent rains in Bengaluru.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are still in the race to make it to the playoffs, whereas the Kolkata Knight Riders have now been eliminated from the cash-rich league. The IPL, which was originally scheduled to come to a close on May 24, 2025, will now end on June 2, 2025.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had momentarily suspended the IPL due to the rising tensions between India and Pakistan after the heinous Pahalgam terror attacks. A few of the foreign players have decided to give the IPL a miss, but the majority of them are back to play it.

ALSO READ | Sunil Gavaskar Endorses New Contender For India Captaincy, Shubman Gill And Rishabh Pant Likely To Be Challenged For Big Role

Sourav Ganguly Hits Back At Protestors Demanding The Final To Be Played In Kolkata

The temporary suspension of the Indian Premier League has put the BCCI in a tough spot as of now. The apex board is yet to confirm the venues for the IPL playoffs. The tournament was halted on May 8 after tensions began to rise between India and Pakistan. The iconic Eden Gardens was originally all set to host the finals of the Indian Premier League, but as of now, there is no confirmation whatsoever.

The BCCI's silence on the finals has rubbed many fans the wrong way. Some of the fans staged protests outside the historic venue and demanded that the finals be played in Kolkata. "Protest doesn't help much. BCCI has a very good relationship with the Cricket Association of Bengal," said the former India captain and the BCCI Supremo.

Sourav also went on to say that it is not very easy to shift the finals of such a big tournament, and he expressed his optimism about the finals being played in Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders Knocked Out Of IPL 2025

Bengaluru rains played spoilsport and brought an end to the Kolkata Knight Riders' title defense.