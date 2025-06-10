Australia Start Playing Mind Games With South Africa Just Hours Before the WTC 2025 Final, Send First Signs Of Warning To Temba Bavuma And Co.

WTC 2025 Final: The 'Home of Cricket', aka the Lord's Cricket Stadium, is all set to witness a high-octane clash between Australia and South Africa. The stakes are higher than usual for both sides. The Temba Bavuma-led South African side is looking to end their ICC trophy drought, whereas Australia are looking to defend their WTC mace. This is the first time that South Africa will be playing a WTC Final.

Pat Cummins Calls Australia The Best Team In The World

Australia are being considered as one of the favourites to win the Test match going into the match. Pat Cummins is also about to equal Ricky Ponting's record of leading Australia in three ICC Trophy finals. Australia clearly are a team to beat, and South Africa will take on them and bank on every opportunity they find.

The Australians are popular for playing mind games with their opposition, and this time around too it is no different. Cricket Australia recently released a hype video ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, in which Australian captain Pat Cummins can be heard saying that Australia are the best team in the world. Nathan Lyon also goes on to say that the goal personally for him is to play big games and win trophies for his country.

Temba Bavuma vs Pat Cummins: The Battle Of Two Big Records

Temba Bavuma and Pat Cummins have different captaincy records that put them in a league of their own. Cummins has never lost an ICC Trophy final as a captain, whereas Temba Bavuma has never lost a Test match as the skipper of South Africa. One of these records will certainly fall after the World Test Championship comes to an end on June 15, 2025. This will be Australia's second consecutive appearance in a WTC Final, and they'll like to step up on the big stage as they always do.