ICC Formulates Special Strategy To Avoid Draw And Decide The Winner Of Australia vs South Africa WTC 2025 Final As Rain Comes Back In Focus

WTC 2025 Final: Pat Cummins and Temba Bavuma will lead their respective teams out in the 'Mecca of Cricket' and will eye the coveted Test mace that will be up for grabs. Australia and South Africa, two quality sides, will lock horns with each other in the 'Ultimate Test'. Pat Cummins has led Australia in two different finals in 2023, the ODI World Cup final and the WTC Final, and he has ended up winning both of them.

Australia are on the verge of creating history. After India, they became only the second team to qualify for two consecutive World Test Championship Finals. The Aussies are the defending champions of the coveted Test match, and they are being considered as one of the favourites to retain the iconic Test match. But playing in England comes with a great challenge, and it's not the Dukes ball; it is the weather as well that plays a huge role in how the match pans out to be.

Here's What Happens If AUS vs SA WTC 2025 Final Ends In Draw

The summit clash of WTC 2025 will be played in England, and the rain plays a massive factor over there. Rain and England - this is some celestial love story, and it keeps on going forever. Rain has had a history of playing spoilsport in England, and something similar is expected to happen in the AUS vs SA World Test Championship 2025 final.

If Pat Cummins' Australia and South Africa's Temba Bavuma bring their A-game to the table and the match ends on level terms, the teams will have to share the Test match. But again, there is a reserve day in place for the all-important final. However, the reserve day only comes into play if there is a loss of a day due to the weather conditions.

Temba Bavuma's Unbeaten Record