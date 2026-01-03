Australia Take The Big Pat Cummins Gamble For T20 World Cup 2026 With Josh Hazlewood And Tim David's Fitness Under The Scanner

Australia are being endorsed as one of the favourites to win the T20 World Cup, but they do have plenty of injury issues to their key players that might end up hurting their chances of winning the World T20. Australia, who had last won the T20 World Cup in 2021, start their 2026 World T20 campaign on February 11, 2026, with a match against Ireland.

Australia have been drawn in Group B, alongside Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, and Oman. A total of 20 teams will be participating in the upcoming 2026 edition of the World T20 and have been drawn in four groups with five teams each. The T20 World Cup starts on February 7, 2026, but the Aussies have plenty to ponder about as of now.

Australia Hopeful Of Pat Cummins' Recovery By Super Eight

Cricket Australia surprised everybody by including Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Tim David in their squad for next month's T20 World Cup. Cummins, Hazlewood, and David are Australia's key players, but their participation in the World T20 is subject to fitness.

Australia's chair of selectors George Bailey is confident that David and Hazlewood might be fit by the time the tournament starts, but it is Pat Cummins' lumbar stress injury in his back that might see him regain full fitness by the time Australia reach the World Cup Super Eights.

'I don't think Cummins and Hazlewood will be available for the Pakistan series, but I think both should be available for the World Cup. Patty might be a bit later, that might be a similar sort of situation to Travis Head in the 50-over World Cup. I think Hazlewood should be right by the start, think Tim David should be right by the start,' said chair of selectors George Bailey at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Bailey Gives Insights Into Australia's Powerplay Plans