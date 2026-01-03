Updated 3 January 2026 at 14:17 IST
'England Have Been Questioned About Their Prep Too': Australia Great Reacts To Usman Khawaja's Claims Of Criticism With Racial Undertones
Usman Khawaja has played 87 Test matches for Australia and has scored 6206 runs. The Aussies scored these runs at an average of 43 and has scored 16 hundreds
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Australian southpaw Usman Khawaja announced his retirement on January 2, 2026, much ahead of the fifth and the final Ashes Test match that will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The 39-year-old made his debut for Australia back in 2011 on the very same venue. Australia have already won the Ashes, and they have taken an unassailable lead of 3-1 in the series. The match is nothing but a dead rubber as far as Australia are concerned, but for England they'll want to secure a victory at the SCG at all cost.
The Sydney Test will mark the end of Usman Khawaja's 15-year-long career with the Australian cricket team. More than the announcement of his retirement, it was Usman Khawaja addressing the issue of racial undertones that hogged the limelight.
ALSO READ | 'That Was Unfair': Steve Smith Breaks Silence On Usman Khawaja's Claims Of 'Racial Stereotyping' Ahead Of Fifth Ashes Test
Jason Gillespie Gives His Verdict On Usman Khawaja's Claims
Usman Khawaja, while announcing his retirement, said that throughout his career he felt as if he was being singled out. Khawaja also said that he was unfairly criticized and called out for his preparation for the ongoing 2025-26 edition of The Ashes. The Australian southpaw was scrutinized heavily for participating in a golf tournament shortly before the Perth Test.
Advertisement
'It was quite personal in terms of things like 'he's not committed to the team, he was only worried about himself, he played this golf comp the day before, he's selfish, he doesn't train hard enough, he didn't train the day before the game, he's lazy',' said Khawaja while announcing his retirement.
Ex-Australia pacer Jason Gillespie, while addressing the matter, said that the questions were legitimate and even English players were questioned leading into the tournament. Khawaja had said that he continued to battle stereotypes throughout his career.
Advertisement
ALSO READ | Usman Khawaja Highlights 'Racial Overtones' In His Criticism While Announcing Retirement
Dissecting Usman Khawaja's Ashes 2025-26 Performance
The left-handed batter has performed decently in the ongoing 2025-26 season of The Ashes. Khawaja has played three matches in the ongoing tournament and has scored 153 runs at an average of 30.60. Khawaja has also hit 16 fours in the ongoing tournament.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 3 January 2026 at 14:17 IST