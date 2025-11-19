Australia Tease Big Change Ahead Of Ashes 2025 Opener In Perth, Hosts In Dire Need To Find Quick Fix To 'Revolving Door Of Openers'

Ashes 2025: Australia are all set to host England in a five-match Ashes series that starts on November 21, 2025. Australia are not only the defending champions of the historic urn but they also head into the series as favourites. England, on the other hand, will fancy their chances of winning the urn back courtesy of the aggressive manner in which they have played Test cricket for the past few years.

England haven't won the Ashes since 2015 and they will like to script fresh chapters of dominance in Australian conditions under their skipper Ben Stokes, who has instilled a fearless approach in his players. Despite Australia playing in home conditions, they have one big thing to worry about, a problem that they haven't yet found a solution to for the past two years.

Opening Batting Becomes Australia's Biggest Concern

After the legendary David Warner decided to ride into the sunset and hang up his boots from the Test format, Australia have failed to find Usman Khawaja's opening partner. If things are to be considered in a bigger perspective, then the Aussies have tried opening with 12 players apart from Khawaja in the last five years.

It is a long list and it features names like Steve Smith, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Matthew Wade, and others. The Aussies tried to stick to Marnus as their regular opener, but it was a gamble that never paid off and, in hindsight, had an adverse effect on Marnus Labuschagne, who found himself out of the Test side in the West Indies series.

The Aussies have been constantly warned against repeating the Labuschagne mistake in the upcoming 2025 edition of The Ashes. Australia have included Jake Weatherald in their squad, who is expected to open the batting. Cricket Australia shared a video of Weatherald going through the grind in the nets, and it is being speculated that he will play the first Ashes Test.

Dissecting Jake Weatherald's Numbers

Jake Weatherald has been a player in making for quite some time now, and he is likely to get his big game on November 21, in the Ashes opener. The 31-year-old has 5,322 first-class runs to his name, which he has scored at an average of close to 38, including 13 centuries and 26 fifties.