Updated 19 November 2025 at 11:11 IST
Australia Tease Big Change Ahead Of Ashes 2025 Opener In Perth, Hosts In Dire Need To Find Quick Fix To 'Revolving Door Of Openers'
Australia are all set to defend the Ashes against Ben Stokes' England at home. The first Test of the 2025 Ashes series will be played from November 21, 2025
- Cricket
- 3 min read
Show Quick Read
Ashes 2025: Australia are all set to host England in a five-match Ashes series that starts on November 21, 2025. Australia are not only the defending champions of the historic urn but they also head into the series as favourites. England, on the other hand, will fancy their chances of winning the urn back courtesy of the aggressive manner in which they have played Test cricket for the past few years.
England haven't won the Ashes since 2015 and they will like to script fresh chapters of dominance in Australian conditions under their skipper Ben Stokes, who has instilled a fearless approach in his players. Despite Australia playing in home conditions, they have one big thing to worry about, a problem that they haven't yet found a solution to for the past two years.
ALSO READ | 'He Has Got Vulnerabilities': Andrew Strauss Warns Ben Stokes Of Australia's Mind Games Ploy Ahead Of Ashes 2025
Opening Batting Becomes Australia's Biggest Concern
After the legendary David Warner decided to ride into the sunset and hang up his boots from the Test format, Australia have failed to find Usman Khawaja's opening partner. If things are to be considered in a bigger perspective, then the Aussies have tried opening with 12 players apart from Khawaja in the last five years.
Advertisement
It is a long list and it features names like Steve Smith, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Matthew Wade, and others. The Aussies tried to stick to Marnus as their regular opener, but it was a gamble that never paid off and, in hindsight, had an adverse effect on Marnus Labuschagne, who found himself out of the Test side in the West Indies series.
The Aussies have been constantly warned against repeating the Labuschagne mistake in the upcoming 2025 edition of The Ashes. Australia have included Jake Weatherald in their squad, who is expected to open the batting. Cricket Australia shared a video of Weatherald going through the grind in the nets, and it is being speculated that he will play the first Ashes Test.
Advertisement
ALSO READ | 'Got Things The Wrong Way': Steve Smith Fires First Yorker At The England Bowlers Ahead Of The First Ashes Test
Dissecting Jake Weatherald's Numbers
Jake Weatherald has been a player in making for quite some time now, and he is likely to get his big game on November 21, in the Ashes opener. The 31-year-old has 5,322 first-class runs to his name, which he has scored at an average of close to 38, including 13 centuries and 26 fifties.
The Aussie batter also holds the distinction of scoring a total of 904 Sheffield Shield runs in 10 matches at an average of 50.33.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 19 November 2025 at 11:11 IST