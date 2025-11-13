'Got Things The Wrong Way': Steve Smith Fires First Yorker At The England Bowlers Ahead Of The First Ashes Test

Australia will lock horns with England in a five-match Test series. The Aussies are not only the defending champions of the Ashes but they are also the favourites to win the five-match Test series. England had last won The Ashes in 2015 and since then, they haven't been able to reclaim the iconic urn. Australia managed to retain The Ashes in the last two (2019 and 2023) editions of the tournament that were played in England.

Australia will be led by Steve Smith in the first match of The Ashes as the hosts will be without their regular skipper Pat Cummins who has been sidelined due to an injury.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant Shares Insights From His Injury And Recovery Ahead Of IND vs SA 1st Test

Steve Smith Highlights Flaw With England's Bowlers

Australia's stand-in captain for the first Test, Steve Smith has said that England might've gotten their bowling combination wrong for The Ashes. The English team management has picked up the quickest bowling line-up, but Smith believes that the pacers who can move the ball will be more effective during the Australian summer.

Advertisement

'Those sort of nibblers can be quite tricky. So they might have got things the wrong way around, if that makes sense, in terms of the pace from previous years. But obviously they've got those guys at their disposal now. They probably weren't fit, ready or old enough a few years back,' said Steve Smith.

This is the first time in many years that England are playing The Ashes in Australia without having James Anderson and Stuart Broad in their ranks. The duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson always relied on swing and seam, and Smith feels that the English team might be lacking this quality for Ashes 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Big Setback To Australia Ahead Of Ashes 2025, Injury Rules Another Star Bowler Out Of Perth Test After Skipper Pat Cummins

Sean Abbott Ruled Out Of First Ashes Test