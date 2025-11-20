Australia vs England, 1st Test: Venue, Playing XIs, Date, Live Streaming, All You Need To Know

England will be hoping to get their hands on the urn when they take on Australia in the Ashes opener in Perth starting on November 21. Verbal volleys and off-pitch counterattacks have made it an unmissable event for all cricket lovers around the world.

Steve Smith is all set to hone his leadership in the absence of Pat Cummins in the first Test, and Perth will set the tone for the remainder of the series. Australia have named two debutants in Jake Weatherald and Brendan Doggett, while Cameron Green has been announced fit. Beau Webster misses out despite his valiant showing with the bat in the last few Test matches.

Mitchell Starc will lead the bowling lineup, while Nathan Lyon has also been included, keeping in mind the dryness on the Perth surface.

Australia XI For Ashes Opener In Perth

Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (capt), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett.

England have also named a 12-member squad for the 1st Test. Mark Wood's availability is a big boost for the Three Lions, and the 35-year-old will shoulder the bowling responsibility alongside Jofra Archer. Wood was a concern after he felt some stiffness in his hamstring. But later scans showed there's no major concern, and the fast bowler even bowled with his full pace during the first practice at Optus Stadium.

England Squad For Perth Test

Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Mark Wood.

England vs Australia 1st Test Live Streaming

When will the first Test between Australia and England start?

The first Test between Australia and England will start at 7:50 AM IST.

Where will the first Test between Australia and England take place?

The first Test between Australia and England will be held at Perth's Optus Stadium.

How to watch the live telecast of the first Test between Australia and England?

The live telecast of the first Test between Australia and England will be available on Star Sports Network.

