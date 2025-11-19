List Of Records Australia Players Can Break Against England In Much-Anticipated Ashes

All the focus will be on the much-anticipated Ashes opener, which will kickstart from November 21 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Both Australia and England are expected to go through rigorous competition in this five-match Test series.

A number of Australian stars are on the verge of some huge milestones in their career. Steve Smith could breach multiple records given his red-hot form. The batter will lead the Aussies in the first Test in the absence of Pat Cummins.

Steve Smith On Verge Of Multiple Records

He currently has amassed 3,417 runs in 37 Ashes Test matches at an average of 56.01, and another 583 runs could see him invade the 4000 Test run mark. Should he be able to cross the 4000 run mark, he will leapfrog England's Jack Hobbs to second place in the all-time leading run-scorer in the Ashes.

He also remains Australia's 4th highest runscorer in Test cricket with 10,477 runs in 119 Tests, and will need 423 runs to become the 3rd Australian, after Ricky Ponting and Allan Border, to be a member of the 11000-run club.

Nathan Lyon Could Join Shane Warne In Elite List

Nathan Lyon also needs just one wicket to be Australia's 2nd highest wicket-taker in Test matches after the legendary Shane Warne. He is also just eight wickets away from reaching the 600-wicket club. He could be the 5th Australian bowler and second spinner after Warne. He has recorded the best figures of 8/50, including 24 fifers and five ten-wicket hauls.

