Updated 19 November 2025 at 21:07 IST
List Of Records Australia Players Can Break Against England In Much-Anticipated Ashes
Australian players are on the verge of breaking multiple records against England in the upcoming Ashes starting on November 21.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
All the focus will be on the much-anticipated Ashes opener, which will kickstart from November 21 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Both Australia and England are expected to go through rigorous competition in this five-match Test series.
A number of Australian stars are on the verge of some huge milestones in their career. Steve Smith could breach multiple records given his red-hot form. The batter will lead the Aussies in the first Test in the absence of Pat Cummins.
Steve Smith On Verge Of Multiple Records
He currently has amassed 3,417 runs in 37 Ashes Test matches at an average of 56.01, and another 583 runs could see him invade the 4000 Test run mark. Should he be able to cross the 4000 run mark, he will leapfrog England's Jack Hobbs to second place in the all-time leading run-scorer in the Ashes.
He also remains Australia's 4th highest runscorer in Test cricket with 10,477 runs in 119 Tests, and will need 423 runs to become the 3rd Australian, after Ricky Ponting and Allan Border, to be a member of the 11000-run club.
Nathan Lyon Could Join Shane Warne In Elite List
Nathan Lyon also needs just one wicket to be Australia's 2nd highest wicket-taker in Test matches after the legendary Shane Warne. He is also just eight wickets away from reaching the 600-wicket club. He could be the 5th Australian bowler and second spinner after Warne. He has recorded the best figures of 8/50, including 24 fifers and five ten-wicket hauls.
Travis Head needs just 37 runs more to breach the 400-run mark in Test cricket. It could be a double whammy for Marnus Labuschagne. The reliable batter could rack up 5,000 Test runs and 7,000 international runs together in this series. He is 565 runs away from the 500-run mark, while he needs 692 runs to reach the 7000-run mark.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 19 November 2025 at 21:07 IST