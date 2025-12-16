Australia vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch The Adelaide Ashes Test In India?

Jake Weatherald and captain Steve Smith shake hands with England's players after winning the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane | Image: AP

The third chapter of the Ashes 2025 series will be written in Adelaide, South Australia, where the two fierce rivals – England and Australia – will lock horns. The hosts are currently riding high on the winning momentum after securing two huge wins over their competition.

England, which is coming off a mid-series trip from the coastal area of Noosa, is rejuvenated and needs to figure out a way of not losing the third Test match. The situation is peculiar, as another defeat would slip the series win out of their hands.

Australia Host England For Next Leg Of Ashes Test In Adelaide

Travis Head and Steve Smith have been two of the most impressive performers in the first two Test matches. Australia were utterly dominant with the all-around brilliance. Mitchell Stadc spearheaded the bowling unit and put up timeless spells.

Australia will be further reinforced with the return of regular captain Pat Cummins. After being ruled out of the first two matches due to injury management, the regular Aussie skipper will be hungry for wickets and a win in the competition.

England's bazball has gone downhill, while Down Under, all eyes are on captain Ben Stokes on how he leads his side towards a turnaround. Jor Root has managed to break the century rut in Australia, but England have been falling out in terms of performance.

The visiting side requires a collective improvement in terms of performance to mount a comeback against the mighty Aussies. English fans will rely on Root, Stokes and Zak Crawley to perform.

Australia vs England, 3rd Test Match Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the Australia vs England, 3rd Test match be played?

The Australia vs England, 3rd Test match will be played on Wednesday, December 17.

What time will the Australia vs England, 3rd Test match get underway?

The Australia vs England, 3rd Test match will get underway at 05:00 AM IST.

Where will the Australia vs England, 3rd Test match be played?

The Australia vs England, 3rd Test will take place at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, South Australia.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the Australia vs England, 3rd Test match in India?

The live TV telecast of the Australia vs England, 3rd Test match will be live televised in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs England, 3rd Test match in India?

The live streaming of the Australia vs England, 3rd Test match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription in India.

Australia vs England, 3rd Test: Playing XI

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue