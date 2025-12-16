Updated 16 December 2025 at 17:12 IST
'Couldn’t Be Happier With The Outcome': KKR CEO Venky Mysore Speaks Out Following Record Bid To Secure Cameron Green At IPL 2026 Auction
KKR CEO Venky Mysore hailed Cameron Green’s ₹25.2 Cr signing, calling him a valuable young all-rounder who strengthens the squad with bat and ball, fitting perfectly into Eden Gardens’ conditions.
IPL 2026 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) CEO Venky Mysore has opened up about breaking the bank and securing Cameron Green in the IPL 2026 auction. The franchise is content with the outcome, with the CEO saying that they secured the Aussie all-rounder within the range they had in mind.
KKR roped in Cameron Green for a staggering INR 25.20 crore following an intense bidding war with the Chennai Super Kings. The Australian all-rounder was a preferred pick among franchises, but KKR emerged as the highest bidder for Green.
KKR CEO Venky Mysore Reacts to Record Bid to Sign Cameron Green
Venky Mysore opened up on the record-setting bid for Cameron Green, saying they are pleased to secure him, given the unpredictability of an IPL auction.
The KKR CEO added that Cameron Green will bring immense value as a young all-rounder, and he could be impactful with the bat and ball.
“We are very pleased, especially given how unpredictable auctions can be. The player came within the range we had planned for, which made the outcome even more satisfying.
"He adds immense value to the squad, and with Andre Russell coming on board as our new power coach, having a young all-rounder with IPL and international experience is ideal. Given his impact with both bat and ball and the conditions at Eden, we couldn’t be happier with the outcome,” Venky Mysore said to the broadcasters.
KKR Break The Bank To Secure Matheesha Pathirana, Finn Allen
After breaking the bank on Cameron Green, KKR made another big-money purchase to fill up its overseas fast bowler spot in its squad. The three-time IPL champions secured Matheesha Pathirana for INR 18 crore in the auction.
KKR will expect Pathirana to fill the role of a premium fast bowler in the team who will feature in the Playing XI. Earlier, they had Mitchell Starc and Anrich Nortje in the past two seasons. The SL pacer would have a monumental role in the 2026 season for the Knight Riders.
Kolkata Knight Riders also picked up top-order batter Finn Allen for a base price of INR 2 Crore. He may serve as a replacement for Quinton de Kock in the upcoming season.
