Australia vs England, Ashes 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AUS vs ENG 1st Test Match Live In India?

Ashes 2025-2026: Steve Smith-led Australia will square off against Ben Stokes' England in the first Test match of the prestigious Ashes 2025-2026 series, at the Perth Stadium in Perth, from Friday, November 21.

The match between Australia and England will kick off at 7:50 AM IST. The prestigious Ashes series has been taking place for 137 years. As of now, 71 Ashes series have taken place, out of which Australia sealed 34 wins and England clinched 32 times. Meanwhile, five Ashes have been tied.

The five-Test series between Australia and England is set to commence on Friday, November 21. Perth Stadium will host the opening match. The second Test will take place at The Gabba in Brisbane, starting December 4. Adelaide Oval is the venue for the third clash, beginning December 17.

Advertisement

The fourth Test, scheduled from December 26, will be the traditional Boxing Day fixture at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Finally, the series will conclude with the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, starting January 4.

Meanwhile, England have decided to defer the announcement of the Playing XI for the first Test match. Just a day before the start of the prestigious Ashes 2025, the Three Lions broke their tradition as they decided not to announce their Playing XI for the upcoming Test match in Perth.

Advertisement

Australia vs England, Ashes 2025 1st Test Match Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the Australia vs England, Ashes 2025 1st Test match be played?

The Australia vs England, Ashes 2025 1st Test match will be played on Friday, November 21.

What time will the Australia vs England, Ashes 2025 1st Test match get underway?

The Australia vs England, Ashes 2025 1st Test match will get underway at 7:50 AM IST.

Where will the Australia vs England, Ashes 2025 1st Test match be played?

The Australia vs England, Ashes 2025 1st Test will take place at the Perth Cricket Stadium in Perth, Australia.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the Australia vs England, Ashes 2025 1st Test match in India?

The live TV telecast of the Australia vs England, Ashes 2025 1st Test match will be live televised in India on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs England, Ashes 2025 1st Test match in India?

The live streaming of the Australia vs England, Ashes 2025 1st Test match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

England Squad: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (Wk), Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue, Will Jacks.