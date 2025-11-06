Australia vs India Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs AUS 4th T20I Match Live In India?

Indian players celebrate after taking a wicket in third T20I match of the series against Australia | Image: X/@BCCI

India vs Australia: Mitchell Marsh-led Australia will lock horns against Suryakumar Yadav's India in the fourth T20I match of the five-game series, at the Carrara Oval in Queensland, on Thursday, November 6.

The match is scheduled to start at 1:45 PM IST. Meanwhile, the toss will take place at 1:15 PM IST.

In terms of head-to-head stats, the Men in Blue have an edge over the Aussies with 21 wins out of 35 matches played. Australia has won 10 fixtures, while two matches ended without a result.

Currently, the five-match T20I series is poised at 1-1 after both India and Australia clinched one win each. The first T20I game of the series was abandoned after rain played a spoilsport. In the second T20Is, Australia secured a four-wicket win over India. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue are coming into this match after clinching a five-wicket victory in the third T20I match in Hobart.

Earlier in the third T20I match of the series, Arshdeep Singh was named the 'Player of the Match' following his three-wicket haul from a four-over spell at an economy rate of 8.80. Arshdeep conceded 35 runs while bowling in Hobart.

In the first innings, Tim David (74 runs from 38 balls, 8 fours and 5 sixes) and Marcus Stoinis (64 runs from 39 balls, 8 fours and 2 sixes) helped Australia power to 186/6.

Arshdeep and Varun led the Indian bowling attack with their three and two-wicket hauls in their respective spells.

During the run chase, Washington Sundar (49* runs from 23 balls) and Jitesh Sharma (22* runs from 13 balls) stayed unbeaten on the crease and helped the Men in Blue clinch a five-wicket win.

India vs Australia, 4th T20I Match Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the India vs Australia, 4th T20I match be played?

The India vs Australia, 4th T20I match will be played on Thursday, November 6.

What time will the India vs Australia, 4th T20I match get underway?

The India vs Australia, 4th T20I match will get underway at 1:45 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Australia, 4th T20I match be played?

The India vs Australia, 4th T20I will take place at the Carrara Oval in Queensland.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the India vs Australia, 4th T20I match in India?

The live TV telecast of the India vs Australia, 4th T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia, 4th T20I match in India?