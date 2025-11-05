Updated 5 November 2025 at 18:02 IST
Rishabh Pant Returns As BCCI Announces India Squad For South Africa Test Series
Rishabh Pant has returned to the Test squad as the BCCI has named the India squad for the upcoming South Africa Test series.
- Cricket
- 1 min read
BCCI has named the Indian Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against South Africa. Rishabh Pant has returned to the squad after missing a number of games since his injury in the Manchester test against England.
India’s Test Squad For South Africa Series
Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep.
India A squad For South Africa A ODI Series
Tilak Varma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Prabhsimran Singh (WK).
(More To Follow)
