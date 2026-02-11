Australia vs Ireland Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match Live in India?

Match 14 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 brings an interesting fixture as Australia will face Ireland in Sri Lanka. The upcoming fixture would mark Australia's maiden group-stage campaign, while Ireland is coming off a defeat to Sri Lanka.

Australia will kick off its campaign with a string of issues. From injury setbacks to seasoned titans, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, and coming off a 0-3 defeat to Pakistan, things might look grim for the Aussie titans.

Despite the setbacks, they remain spirited as ever, with all eyes on Nathan Ellis to lead the charge from the bowling end. Batting behemoths like Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell could very well bring an impact, while Adam Zampa may look to benefit from his spin skills in the turning tracks of Colombo.

Ireland has displayed proper progress in their game, but has yet to secure a victory in the competition. They are coming off a defeat against co-hosts Sri Lanka. While they delivered a spirited performance, the Itish men couldn't cross the finish line.

Momentum would be key for Ireland when they lock horns against Australia in the upcoming group-stage competition. All they would need is a chance to exploit Australia's weakness in the game, and they could pull off a massive upset in the marquee spectacle.

Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup Match Take Place?

The Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match will take place on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at 03:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 02:30 PM IST.

Where Will The Australia vs Ireland 2nd T20 World Cup Match Take Place?

The Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match will take place at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka.

How To Watch The Australia vs Ireland 2nd T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.