Who is Ahsan Tahir? Meet Person Who Couldn't Stop Laughing After PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Was Credited For Taming ICC

India vs Pakistan: It was embarrassing that a person sitting next to Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi chuckled out of turn after when a journalist credited the former for taming the International Cricket Council. The person who could not control his laughter has shot to limelight as everyone is curious to know his identity. It was evident he could not believe his ears and what the journalist had just said in front of a huge gathering of photo journalists. Who is he and why did he laugh when Naqvi had his head bowed after the claim by the journalist.

Who is Ahsan Tahir?

After checking a few Pakistani websites on Google, we have found out that the person who could not hold onto his laughter is a Pakistan Super League franchise owner. The name of the person is Ahsan Tahir and he owns the Multan Sultans. He is the Group CEO of Walee Group, which bought the Multan Sultans franchise for a record Rs 73.5 crore. He also happens to be a self-proclaimed cricket enthusiast.

He recently announced rebranding the Pakistan Super League franchise Multan Sultans by changing the city name to Rawalpindi following the star-studded auction here at the Expo Centre. The announcement came after Walee Technologies acquired the ownership rights of the franchise. All these things show that he is very possessive about the PSL franchise.