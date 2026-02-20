Australia vs Oman Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match Live in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group-Stage is all set to end with the final fixture happening in Sri Lanka. Australia will face Oman in the final Group B fixture before the tournament moves into the Super 8 stage. It is about pride and opportunity for both sides as they look to finish their campaigns on a positive note.

Cricket Australia have been in a haywire in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far. Despite being considered a formidable contender, their campaign turned out to be a disaster. Injuries plagued their team, making them vulnerable during their campaign. The Aussies suffered a major upset at the hands of Zimbabwe and were also defeated by Sri Lanka.

It is the final chance for the Aussies to clinch a victory to end their campaign on a positive note before they jet back to Australia. They have already been knocked out of Super 8 contention.

Oman displayed genuine competitiveness but was eventually knocked out of Super 8 contention in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. But the underdogs are looking to exploit Australia's vulnerability, as their rivals are coming off two shocking losses in the competition.

With the surface in Pallekele offering assistance to skippers, batting could be tricky for Australia. It would also be an opportunity for Oman to test itself against a full nation of heavyweight calibre.

Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup Match Take Place?

The Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match will take place on Friday, February 20, 2026, at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Where Will The Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup Match Take Place?

The Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

How To Watch The Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup Match Live Telecast?