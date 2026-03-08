Australia Women Trounce India By Ten Wickets In One-Off Test; Alyssa Healy Bids Farewell On a High

It was a sombre day at the WACA Ground in Perth as one of Australia's women's finest cricketers called time on her illustrious career. The Aussie Women trounced India by ten wickets, securing a 12-4 lead on points in the multi-format series. The hosts stood dominant over the visiting Harmanpreet Kaur-led side in the one-off Test, with Alyssa Healy signing off on a high note.

Australia Women Establish Dominance Over Team India

Australia Women started things off with utter dominance with the ball, leaving India Women high and dry during their first innings. The Women in Blue featured multiple debutants, with Kranti Gaud, Kashvee Gautam, Sayali Satghare and Pratika Rawal making their first red-ball outing for India Women.

The visiting side primarily struggled with the bat, with Jemimah Rodrigues being the only batter to cross the 50-run mark. Shafali Verma put up 35, while Kashvee Gautam remained unbeaten at 34.

Stars like Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur struggled to produce runs before falling. India put up 198 before being bowled out.

Debutant Pratika Rawal made a notable impact in the second innings with a fighting 63. Sneh Rana also put up 30, but India was routed early once again in the second innings, courtesy of Aussie Women's bowling brilliance.

Spinners Ash Gardner and Alana King properly utilised the grassy surface as they claimed the last four wickets, wrapping up India's second innings to 149 runs.

AUS-W Seal Ten-Wicket Victory In Alyssa Healy's Swansong

During Australia's first innings, Sayali Satghare shone with a four-wicket haul, bringing down opener Georgia Voll and the retiring skipper Alyssa Healy.

But Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland brought the momentum into the game, with Perry putting up 76 while Sutherland smashed 129. Their cracking effort helped the Aussie women score 323 runs.

Captain Alyssa Healy was unable to bat in the second innings as openers Georgia Voll and Phoebe Litchfield took care of the low-par chase, helping Australia seal a ten-wicket victory.