T20 World Cup Final: How Much Payout Will Be Pocketed By The Winner Of IND vs NZ Clash? Check Out Detailed Breakdown

The ICC T20 World Cup Final is just a few hours away, and the anticipation continues to build for the mega clash in Motera, Ahmedabad. Defending champions Team India will face off against New Zealand in what is predicted to be a tense battle of the titans in the world's largest cricket stadium.

The coveted silverware is on the line, and Team India and New Zealand have scrambled their way into the T20 World Cup summit clash. The winning side would get their hands on the coveted silverware and would also pocket a substantial payout after becoming the champions in T20 International cricket.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Payout: Check Out All Details

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a substantial prize pool of $13.5 million, equivalent to approximately INR 120 crore. It is a 20% jump from the T20 World Cup prize pool in 2024, which was hosted in the USA and the West Indies.

The team that emerged as the champion at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad would pocket $3 million, which approximately stands at INR 27.48 crore. The runners-up will secure $1.6 million, which is roughly 14.65 crore.

All participating teams would receive payouts, including the team that featured in the group stage, as they would get $250,000. The teams reaching Super 8 would pocket $380,000, while the teams that suffered defeat in the semifinals would secure $790,000.

Position Prize Money In USD Approx. INR Champions $3,000,000 INR 27.48 crore Runners-up $1,600,000 INR 14.65 crore Losing Semi-finalists (each) $790,000 INR 7.24 crore Super 8 Sides (each) $380,000 INR 3.48 crore Group Stage Sides (each) $250,000 INR 2.29 crore

What Was The Prize Pool In The 2024 Edition of ICC Men's T20 World Cup?

The ICC had turned heads after announcing a record-setting prize pool for the Men's T20 World Cup 2024, which stood at USD 11.25 million. It was nearly double the amount from the 2022 tournament.

T20 World Cup 2024 victors India received a staggering US 2.45 million (approx. ₹20.42 crore), while runners-up South Africa received US$1.28 million.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also made headlines after announcing an additional prize of INR 125 crore for the entire Indian contingent, including the squad players, team coaches, staff, and the travelling reserves.