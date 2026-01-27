Australian Speedster Kane Richardson Retires From Professional Cricket

Former Australian speedster Kane Richardson announced his retirement from professional cricket on Tuesday.

Richardson, 34, had joined the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL) on a one-year deal but could only manage two appearances for the team. A BBL original, he played for Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades, winning the championship with the latter in 2018-19. Richardson is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in BBL history with 142 wickets.

He announced his retirement first via an Instagram post, then issued a statement through the Australian Cricketers' Association, per ESPNcricinfo.

"I would like to announce my retirement from professional cricket at the conclusion of this BBL. From making my debut back in 2009 until now, I feel like I have squeezed every drop out of myself, and it is the right time to finish such an enjoyable part of my life," Richardson said.

"I would like to thank all the coaches, administrators, and fellow players who have shaped my career, particularly those from my early days in South Australia and the Northern Territory," he added.

"I've been fortunate enough to represent my country, along with many franchise teams around the world, and in Australia. I have never taken the opportunity lightly, and I hope the people watching knew that I had dreamt about being a cricketer since I was a kid in Darwin," he concluded.