T20 World Cup 2026 Accreditation Denied To Bangladesh Journalists by ICC After Boycott. Here's Why

T20 World Cup 2026: Days after the Bangladesh government decided to boycott the upcoming T20 World Cup in India, the International Cricket Council has denied accreditation to Bangladesh journalists to cover the marquee event.

A report in NDTV claims this development and in the same report an ICC source has also revealed the reason behind it.

ICC Denies BAN Journos Accreditation

As per the ICC source, the Bangladeshi journalists were denied visa and accreditation over the country's government's recent comments calling India 'unsafe for travel'.

Advertisement

"They have not been given visas or accreditation because the government kept saying it is unsafe to come to India," an ICC official told NDTV on the condition of anonymity.

It is reported that the journalists who were denied the accreditation approached the Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA) and the Bangladesh Sports Journalists Community (BSJC) before deciding on their next steps.

Advertisement

Once Bangladesh boycotted the event, the ICC swiftly replaced them with Scotland. They are in Group C alongside England, Italy, Nepal and West Indies. Scotland would play their tournament opener against West Indies on February 7 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Can SCO Shine Bright?

Richie Berrington will lead the Scottish side. They had also participated in the inaugural edition of the tournament, nearly two decades back in 2007. Interesting to see how they fare in the mega event.