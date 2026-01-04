Australian Star Meg Lanning To Lead UP Warriorz In Upcoming WPL 2026

Australian superstar Meg Lanning has been appointed as the new captain of the UP Warriorz ahead of the 2026 edition of the Women's Premier League. The tournament is set to be played from January 9, 2026, to February 5 across two venues: Navi Mumbai and Vadodara.

On January 4, 2026, the Uttar Pradesh-based side confirmed the appointment with a social media post. Notably, Meg Lanning, who had played for Delhi Capitals in the past three editions of WPL and led the Delhi side to three consecutive finals, was opted for this job over India-W star all-rounder, Deepti Sharma.

Meg Lanning's Reaction To Being Named The Captain Of UP Warriorz

The Australian star was signed for Rs 1.9 crore at the 2026 WPL Auction last month and is one of the most decorated players in women's cricket. With her national team, Lanning has been a part of World Cup–winning campaigns for Australia and has lifted two ICC Women’s Cricket World Cups and five ICC Women’s T20 World Cup titles.

While reacting to the news, Meg Lanning, in UP Warriorz's press release, shared, “It is a real honour to be named captain of the UP Warriorz. As the WPL enters its fourth season, it’s been incredible to see how the league has evolved. The quality of cricket, the competitiveness, and the emergence of exciting new talent continue to raise the standard each year.”

She further added, "This is a talented group with a strong mix of international experience and Indian players, and I’m really looking forward to the challenge ahead. We’ll work hard together and give ourselves every opportunity to lift the trophy."

Lanning's Stats In WPL