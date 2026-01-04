Updated 4 January 2026 at 20:20 IST
Australian Star Meg Lanning To Lead UP Warriorz In Upcoming WPL 2026
On January 4, 2026, UP Warriorz confirmed Meg Lanning's appointment with a social media post and press release.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Australian superstar Meg Lanning has been appointed as the new captain of the UP Warriorz ahead of the 2026 edition of the Women's Premier League. The tournament is set to be played from January 9, 2026, to February 5 across two venues: Navi Mumbai and Vadodara.
On January 4, 2026, the Uttar Pradesh-based side confirmed the appointment with a social media post. Notably, Meg Lanning, who had played for Delhi Capitals in the past three editions of WPL and led the Delhi side to three consecutive finals, was opted for this job over India-W star all-rounder, Deepti Sharma.
ALSO READ- ‘The Guy Who Can Win You Games’: AB de Villiers Hails Mumbai Indians Star Ahead Of 2026 T20 World Cup
Meg Lanning's Reaction To Being Named The Captain Of UP Warriorz
The Australian star was signed for Rs 1.9 crore at the 2026 WPL Auction last month and is one of the most decorated players in women's cricket. With her national team, Lanning has been a part of World Cup–winning campaigns for Australia and has lifted two ICC Women’s Cricket World Cups and five ICC Women’s T20 World Cup titles.
Advertisement
While reacting to the news, Meg Lanning, in UP Warriorz's press release, shared, “It is a real honour to be named captain of the UP Warriorz. As the WPL enters its fourth season, it’s been incredible to see how the league has evolved. The quality of cricket, the competitiveness, and the emergence of exciting new talent continue to raise the standard each year.”
She further added, "This is a talented group with a strong mix of international experience and Indian players, and I’m really looking forward to the challenge ahead. We’ll work hard together and give ourselves every opportunity to lift the trophy."
Advertisement
Lanning's Stats In WPL
One of the most consistent performers in WPL history, Lanning has amassed 952 runs in 27 matches, showcasing her impact at the top of the order across seasons. Notably, her ability to deliver under pressure, set the tone in power plays, and anchor key chases has made her a standout player in the tournament.
Stay updated with IPL 2025, from the latest Live Score, Match Schedule, Most Runs and Wickets, to live cricket scores for all matches. Get the latest sports news and comprehensive cricket coverage, all in one place.