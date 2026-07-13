Women's Vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner Accused Of Cheating By Estranged Wife Monica Wright, Explosive Instagram Story Names Australian Teammate

Australia women’s vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner has become the subject of a personal controversy after her estranged wife, Monica Wright, accuses the star of cheating. As the controversy unfolded, it was learned that the alleged cheating took place during the Women's ODI World Cup in India last year, and Monica named an Australian teammate involved in the alleged scandal.

Ashleigh Gardner Accused of Cheating By Estranged Wife

Gardner married her long-term partner last April, after a couple of months, when she was appointed Tahlia McGrath's deputy. Gardner and Monica met through a dating app in 2020, and then four years later, they proposed to each other. A Daily Mail report claimed that after noticing something was wrong, Monica flew from India midway through the tournament last year.

Instagram: little.bit.of.monicaa

Things started to fall on the wrong note, and as per the report, Gardner moved out of the house which they shared together. In another explosive claim, Monica took to Instagram and named Australian cricketer Georgia Voll as Gardner's alleged partner in the cheating controversy: “ This is who my wife cheated on me with.”

More Details Emerged On Monday

An insider told the Daily Mail, "It was a little bit weird.

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"It was like something was a little bit off with Ash, but we thought it was because of the pressure of the World Cup."

The report also revealed that Cricket Australia’s National Selection Panel was made aware of the ongoing Garner-Monica marriage controversy. Gardner was then named captain of the Sydney Sixers Women’s BBL team in November, followed by her appointment as Tahlia McGrath's deputy a few months later.

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