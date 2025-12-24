'Averages Under 30': Ricky Ponting Gives Honest Assessment on IPL's Rs 25.20 Crore Star Following Ashes Struggle

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting recently shared his assessment of where Australian all-rounder Cameron Green currently stands in his international career following his Ashes struggle. Green had a subpar Ashes run despite the hosts' victory against England in just 11 days.

In the first three Ashes tests, Cameron Green has only managed to register 76 runs with an average of 19 runs and picked up just two wickets in the series so far. Former captain Ponting acknowledged the fact that despite his overall growing experience, his impact in Test cricket is still challenging to quantify.

Ricky Ponting On Cameron Green's International Career

While Ponting questioned whether his current average in the national team is enough to justify his IPL value, he also pointed out that, due to his recent surgery, it might be difficult for him to bowl at the same pace as before. Notably, Camron Green was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 25.20 Cr at the IPL 2026 auction.

He shared, "It's actually quite hard to get a gauge on him yet as an international player. He averages under 30 in Australia now. His career average is just over 30. He's made two Test match hundreds in 30-odd Test matches. He's had back surgery, and his bowling pace is probably not quite what it was 12 months ago."

Ponting further added, "But there is a very complete package there if it all comes together. And we've seen him play some pretty remarkable innings. He made an incredible 100 in New Zealand last year. He's got 100 in India as well, albeit on a very, very flat pitch."

Cameron Green's Stats Since His International Debut

Green has played 35 Tests since his debut against India in Adelaide five years back. His stats have been decent, with the right-hand batsman chipping in with 1641 runs at an average close to 33, while picking up 37 wickets.