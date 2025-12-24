Virat Kohli Scripts History In List A Cricket, Breaks Idol Sachin Tendulkar's Unique Milestone

India's Virat Kohli raises his bat as he celebrates his century during the first ODI against South Africa | Image: ANI

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Arguably one of the best white-ball cricketer of the generation, talismanic Indian batter Virat Kohli made his return in domestic cricket for Delhi in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025. He made a comeback to VHT after more than a decade.

In his return for Delhi in a match against Andhra, Kohli scripted history in List A cricket by surpassing his idol Sachin Tendulkar. He became the fastest to score 16000 runs in men's List A cricket. The 37-year-old crossed the 16000-run mark in just 320 List A innings. On the other hand, Tendulkar achieved the milestone in 391 List A innings.

KING Kohli Shatters Records

Virat Kohli is now the fastest to score 10K, 11K, 12K, 13K, 14K, 15K, and 16K runs.

For the unversed, Kohli is also the ninth player in the history of cricket to breach the 16,000 List-A runs-mark.

Can Kohli Get a Hundred?

At the time of filing the copy, Kohli is on 37 off 25 balls and is looking in ominous touch. He has already hit five boundaries and a six. Chasing 299 to win, Delhi are cruising at 111 for one in 11 overs. Priyansh Arya is on 72* off 38 balls. It is unfortunate that the game is being played behind closed doors at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE). One has to admit that it is unfortunate that Delhi's VHT match is not being live streamed as well.

