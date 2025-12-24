Updated 24 December 2025 at 14:49 IST
Virat Kohli Scripts History In List A Cricket, Breaks Idol Sachin Tendulkar's Unique Milestone
Virat Kohli etched his name in the record books as he surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to register an unique landmark in List A cricket.
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Arguably one of the best white-ball cricketer of the generation, talismanic Indian batter Virat Kohli made his return in domestic cricket for Delhi in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025. He made a comeback to VHT after more than a decade.
In his return for Delhi in a match against Andhra, Kohli scripted history in List A cricket by surpassing his idol Sachin Tendulkar. He became the fastest to score 16000 runs in men's List A cricket. The 37-year-old crossed the 16000-run mark in just 320 List A innings. On the other hand, Tendulkar achieved the milestone in 391 List A innings.
KING Kohli Shatters Records
Virat Kohli is now the fastest to score 10K, 11K, 12K, 13K, 14K, 15K, and 16K runs.
For the unversed, Kohli is also the ninth player in the history of cricket to breach the 16,000 List-A runs-mark.
Can Kohli Get a Hundred?
At the time of filing the copy, Kohli is on 37 off 25 balls and is looking in ominous touch. He has already hit five boundaries and a six. Chasing 299 to win, Delhi are cruising at 111 for one in 11 overs. Priyansh Arya is on 72* off 38 balls. It is unfortunate that the game is being played behind closed doors at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE). One has to admit that it is unfortunate that Delhi's VHT match is not being live streamed as well.
Kohli was in top form during the three-match ODI series against South Africa in which he hit a couple of centuries and an unbeaten fifty. Kohli would in all probability be playing two VHT games and after that he is scheduled to join the national side for the upcoming home series against New Zealand. Against NZ, India would play a three-match ODI series.
