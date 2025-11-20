Updated 20 November 2025 at 11:35 IST
Axar Patel Best Choice to be India's ODI Captain if Injured Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer Are Ruled Out For Series vs South Africa
Ind vs SA: Axar Patel would be the captain of the India's ODI side if Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer are ruled out.
Ind vs SA: The Indian team is dealing with injury concerns with a three-match ODI series coming up in a few days. India's ODI captain Shubman Gill is likely to be ruled out of the series after he picked up a neck injury during the Kolkata Test. Also, what is concerning is the fact that Gill's ODI deputy, Shreyas Iyer, may also be ruled out due to an injury. If both Gill and Iyer are ruled out - who becomes the stand-in skipper for the series? In KL Rahul and Axar Patel, India have two good options.
Why Axar Over Rahul For ODI Captaincy?
Axar Patel has led Delhi Capitals in the IPL, KL Rahul has done the same.
In fact, Rahul is more experienced as a leader of the national sides, having been the captain in Tests as well in the past. Despite Rahul's ability as a leader of the Indian team, he recently mentioned the burden he faced while leading teams. This remark made by Rahul could work against him.
