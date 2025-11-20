Axar Patel Best Choice to be India's ODI Captain if Injured Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer Are Ruled Out For Series vs South Africa

Ind vs SA: The Indian team is dealing with injury concerns with a three-match ODI series coming up in a few days. India's ODI captain Shubman Gill is likely to be ruled out of the series after he picked up a neck injury during the Kolkata Test. Also, what is concerning is the fact that Gill's ODI deputy, Shreyas Iyer, may also be ruled out due to an injury. If both Gill and Iyer are ruled out - who becomes the stand-in skipper for the series? In KL Rahul and Axar Patel, India have two good options.