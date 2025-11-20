Dhruv Jurel Snubbed For Rajasthan Royals Captaincy? Ex-KKR Star Backs Ravindra Jadeja, Riyan Parag to Lead RR in IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals released Sanju Samson and that sparked a massive debate over should he have been released as he was doing multiple duties at the franchise. He was the captain, the wicketkeeper and also the premier batter of the side. Following his departure, there has been speculations over who will captain the RR side in the upcoming season. While a few names are doing the rounds, former KKR star Aakash Chopra snubbed Dhruv Jurel and picked Ravindra Jadeja and Riyan Parag as the potential candidates to take over the charge of the RR team.

‘Riyan Parag is an automatic choice’

"Whom will they make the captain? Riyan Parag is an automatic choice because he was last year as well. Everyone knows about their love for Riyan. Ravindra Jadeja is coming after taking a ₹4 crore pay cut. He could have taken a ₹4 crore pay cut because he might have been offered captaincy," he said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra went on to reckon that young Yashasvi Jaiswal would also be eyeing captaincy and may throw in his hat in the ring as well.

‘Jaiswal likely to throw his hat in the ring’

"I feel Yashasvi Jaiswal wants captaincy. He would say that his name is not coming in the Indian T20I and ODI team because he is not a captaincy candidate. You have selected Shubman in T20Is because he is a captaincy candidate. If you do man-to-man marking, he (Jaiswal) was in the T20 World Cup team and was ahead in the pecking order. He is likely to throw his hat in the ring," Chopra observed.

