Axar Patel Ruled Out Of Remaining India T20Is; BCCI Calls Up 31-Year-Old All-Rounder As Replacement

Axar Patel takes the catch to get South Africa's Anrich Nortje sduring the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack | Image: AP

Axar Patel, the spin-bowling all-rounder for Team India, has been ruled out of the remaining T20I matches against South Africa. He was not a part of the third T20I match in Dharamshala due to health-related issues.

Following his unavailability in the third T20I, a new update has surfaced about the status of the Indian all-rounder. The Men in Blue will miss out on his services as the veteran cricketer begins his recovery.

Axar Patel Ruled Out Of Remaining India T20Is Due To Illness

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a critical update about Axar Patel, who had missed out on the third T20I match.

The official media advisory states that the veteran all-rounder has been ruled out of the remaining two T20Is against South Africa due to illness.

Advertisement

The advisory further stated that Axar is currently with the team, where he will undergo further medical assessment.

The BCCI Men's selection committee has named Shahbaz Ahmed, the 31-year-old all-rounder from Mewat, Haryana, as his replacement.

Advertisement

India’s updated squad for the last two T20Is: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed

Team India Arrives In Lucknow For Fourth T20I vs SA

Following the third T20I match in Dharamshala, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team has arrived in Lucknow.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, among others, were seen exiting the airport and entering the team bus on Monday evening.