ICC Supremo Jay Shah Presents Custom India Jerseys To Lionel Messi, Suárez & De Paul, Invites Trio To T20 World Cup 2026

The Lionel Messi GOAT India tour made its final stop in the National Capital of Delhi. The fans came in huge numbers to get a glimpse of the iconic trio of Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. Following the Mumbai leg, the Inter Miami superstars flew down to Delhi for the last leg.

Delhi came on the streets, donning FC Barcelona, Argentina and Inter Miami Jerseys to commemorate the arrival of Lionel Messi in the city. It was a sight to remember for the fans inside the stadium as soon as Leo, Suarez and De Paul arrived at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Jay Shah Presented Custom India Jerseys & Ticket For T20 World Cup To Lionel Messi, Suarez & De Paul

At the Delhi leg of the Lionel Messi GOAT India tour, ICC Chairperson Jay Shah arrived at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to meet Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. He presented the Inter Miami trio with customised India jerseys that featured the players' names and jersey numbers on their backs.

The ICC supremo also gave Leo Messi a ticket to the India vs USA match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The match-up will take place on February 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Messi was also presented with a bat signed by the players of the Indian cricket team as a piece of memorabilia.

Advertisement

DDCA President Rohan Jaitley, Former India footballer Baichung Bhutia and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta were also present at the event in Delhi.