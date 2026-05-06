Axar Patel Talks Playoff Qualification Scenario After CSK Hammer DC in IPL 2026: 'Need to Win All Five Games'

DC vs CSK, IPL 2026: Capitals were humiliated by the Super Kings, that too in their own home ground. With merely five games remaining, things have gotten difficult for Capitals to make the playoff. And knowing very well off what is required for the Capitals, captain Axar Patel made it clear during the post-match presentation after the loss. He made it clear that they cannot afford any more slip-ups and have to win their remaining games.

‘Need to win all five games’

"It’s a clear situation now—we can’t afford any more slip-ups. With five games left, the mindset is simple: we need to win all five games," Axar Patel said during the post-match interaction with broadcasters.

Axar also said that he felt his side were 10-15 runs short.

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"Obviously, the way the wicket was playing in the first innings, I felt that yes, 155 was a good score. But since we were playing with eight batters, I felt we were about 10-15 runs short," he said further.

For the unversed, the Capitals are one of the few IPL franchises who are yet to win the coveted crown. In fact, over the last few seasons, they have not lived up to the expectations. The last time DC made the playoff was back in 2021 while missing the playoff by a solitary point in 2025.

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