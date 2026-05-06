'Kuldeep Yadav Was Not...': Ex-KKR Star's Scathing Remark on DC Player After Loss vs CSK in IPL 2026

DC vs CSK, IPL 2026: It was a night to forget for the Delhi Capitals as they were walloped by eight wickets by Chennai Super Kings at home. Following the loss, ex Kolkata Knight Riders star Manoj Tiwary launched a scathing attack on veteran wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Ripping into Kuldeep's show, Tiwary said that the big drawback of the bowler is that his confidence takes a setback as and when he gets hit.

‘Advise him to not drop his shoulders’

"Kuldeep Yadav was not able to land the ball in the right areas with consistency. While watching, it felt like, if Kuldeep is hit for runs, or bowls with a pre-determined mindset, he ends up bowling short in fear of the batter stepping down the track after a good ball. Today all of the sixes that were hit off him were off the backfoot. As a spinner, he has to be fearless. No doubt that he is a capable bowler. But as a spinner, where the pitch was helpful for you, you cannot get hit for this many runs," Manoj Tiwary said on Cricbuzz.

"When the team is under pressure, and in a must-win situation where you saw the opposition spinners bowl so well, as one of India's top spinners, you have to bowl better. When there is fear, then this kind of performance happens. I would advise him to not drop his shoulders so soon. I have been noticing this for a long time that when he gets hit for a six, his head just drops down. He starts looking at the crease, and this only gives the batter extra confidence. So, he has to improve this," he elaborated.

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The Capitals are at the seventh spot in the points table after 10 games. They have won four while losing six.

