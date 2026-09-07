Azhar Ali Fires Scathing Attack On Aaqib Javed Over Pakistan Cricket Mess: 'Every Decision he Makes Backfires'

Crisis has hit the Pakistan Cricket Team hard. As many as 7 players were released from the squad following the brutal loss at Lord's, as the PCB reshuffled its Test setup in order to revive its hopes in the remaining Test matches.

To freshen things up, the PCB named five uncapped players alongside Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal and it remains to be seen what kind of changes Pakistan make in their starting XI. The Imam-ul-Haq injury row also added salt to the wounds.

Azhar Ali Slams Aaqib Javed Amid Chaos In Pakistan Cricket

Despite suffering from a low-grade calf strain, Imam was seen taking throwdowns before the match, which raised questions about the genuineness of his injury. Speaking on Pakistan Cricket's mess, former cricketer Azhar Ali fired shots at Aaqib Javed, high performance director of PCB.

In an interaction with the Guardian, he said, “We have had bad decisions like these for three years now. He should take responsibility for performances. His judgment should be questioned. I listened to his interview this week and he was trying to put the blame on Sarfaraz and Babar. He appointed them just a few months earlier!

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“That was enough for me to judge someone. Every decision he makes backfires and he then says: ‘It’s not me.’ Look at yourself first. And if you cannot control this team, if you cannot make a difference to Pakistan cricket, then step away.”

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