Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman DUPED PCB? Senior Pakistan Stars Likely to be in Trouble For Playing T20 World Cup 2026 With Injury

T20 World Cup 2026: It is understood that senior Pakistan cricketers Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman played the marquee event despite not being fully fit. The controversy started when the medical panel of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suspected that the two players carried injuries into the World Cup. Not long back, PCB selector Aaqib Javed raised the same point during a press conference.

Babar, Fakhar Were Injured?

What made matters worse for Babar is when he opted out of the National T20 Cup after returning from the T20 World Cup. Not just Babar, Fakhar too was facing similar issues but was cleared to play the National T20 Cup on March 15. The southpaw played three matches, including in the final for Abbottabad Region.

Pakistan Cricket in Doldrums

During the T20 WC, Pakistan faced a premature exit where none of Babar or Fakhar contributed well. It was a disappointing campaign for the Men in Green. Following the exit from the T20 WC, Babar and Fakhar were dropped from the ODI setup as well.

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It is understood that Babar is currently at the National Cricket Academy, rehabilitating under the supervision of the medical panel. He is expected to get fit for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) that is scheduled to start on March 26 where he will also lead Peshawar Zalmi.

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