WATCH | Virat Kohli in BEAST Mode; Deals in Sixes During RCB's Training Ahead of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli looked unstoppable in RCB's net session on Wednesday ahead of the opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad. From coming down the track and smashing it into the stands to rocking back and cutting the ball, Kohli did it all and that shows he is in good touch ahead of the new season. The clip of Kohli's session surfaced on social space and has since gone viral. Here is the clip.

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Kohli in Good Touch

Kohli in good touch is obviously good news for the RCB fans for whom this year would be crucial after having clinched their maiden title last year. RCB would be defending their title for the first time knowing very well that no team in the history of the league has successfully defending their crown. Kohli at the top of the order would hold the fortunes of RCB throughout their campaign. For the unversed, Kohli is also the league's highest run-getter with 8,661 runs in 267 matches. Some experts have gone on record to say that Kohli may not be at his best as he is playing only one format.

How RCB Won IPL 2025

After a stupendous campaign where they were consistent, they finally met Punjab Kings in the summit clash. In the finale, RCB beat PBKS by six runs to clinch their maiden title. Virat Kohli was the top scorer for RCB, with 43 runs in the first innings.

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In 2026, their start would be the key. They would be hoping they get their campaign off to a good start as that will help them set the tone for the rest of the season.