'Babar Azam Joins TukTuk Academy': Pakistan Star Trolled Brutally Over Strike Rate During T20 World Cup 2026 Game vs Netherlands

T20 World Cup 2026: In a chase of 148 against the Netherlands in Pakistan's opening game of the T20 World Cup in Colombo on Saturday, the Men in Green find themselves in trouble. Veteran batter Babar Azam is getting brutally trolled on social space over his strike rate. Babar walked into bat with Pakistan cruising, but then he changed the tempo of the game by chewing up dot balls.

He eventually perished while trying to break free. Babar was dismissed for 15 off 18 balls. He scored at a strike rate of 83.33. His knock was laced with a solitary boundary. Roelof van der Merwe picked up the crucial wicket while the Pakistan batter was trying to hit a six.

Babar is now facing the heat on social space as fans reckon he is only interested in stat-padding.

‘Babar Azam Joins TukTuk Academy’

Pakistan are reeling as they have already lost half their side for 106. At the time of filing the copy, Pakistan need 42 runs in 38 balls. Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz are in the middle. Fans in Pakistan would hope the two in the middle can take them over the line.

The Men in Green have been in good form and hence a loss here would be a huge upset.