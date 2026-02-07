Updated 7 February 2026 at 12:29 IST
Pakistan to Rethink India ICC T20 World Cup Match Boycott? PCB to Consult Govt Over Sri Lanka's Request
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Looks like the request from Sri Lanka Cricket is going to do the trick. A report claims that the Pakistan Cricket Board is set to consult the government over the boycott of India match.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Pakistan make an U-turn over their India boycott stance? With eight more days to go for the match scheduled for February 15, time is surely running out. Sri Lanka Cricket wrote a letter to the Pakistan Cricket Board asking them to rethink their stance and it seems like that has worked. The latest report claims that the PCB would consult the government of Pakistan on the matter.
'Can't be ignored just like that'
"Obviously Pakistan has always enjoyed very close and friendly ties with Sri Lanka at the government to government and cricket level. So the mail from their Board can't be ignored just like that," a source aware of the developments said on Saturday.
"Mohsin Naqvi has been contacted directly by the Sri Lankan Board President Shammi Silva and been reminded that at this time Sri Lanka need Pakistan to step up for them as without Pakistan and India matches, the Sri Lankan Board would stand to lose extra revenues from gate money, hospitality sales etc," the source added.
It is understood that Naqvi has not been in the country and would be back on Saturday. He is expected to bring the email to the notice of the Prime Minister on ending the boycott of the India match and then a decision would be made on the matter by Monday.
Pak Start Campaign
As we speak, Pakistan are playing their T20 WC opener against the Netherlands. The Men in Green won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Netherlands are 140 for eight in 19 overs. Pakistan are in control of the game and would be expected to win it. They would take on the USA on February 10.
