Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Clueless Over Pakistan Journo's Question Amid PSL 2025; Shaheen Afridi Dives Into Rescue | WATCH

PSL 10, Babar Azam: Spotlight would be on former Pakistan captain Babar Azam when he represents the Peshawar Zalmi side. He has been woefully-out-form and hence he would hope his bat can silence the critics. While can it or not remains to be seen, he was posed a question recently during a Captains' Press conference ahead of PSL. The veteran batter was asked to share his views on Pakistan's failure to chase totals of anything over 200 in T20 cricket.

‘Where are we lacking?'

The reporter's question: "No doubt, the morale of the entire country is down at the moment, but where are we lacking? Is it the mindset or lack of intent as whenever a team scores over 200, we panic and fail to chase the target. Babar, can you please answer?"

Once the question was asked, Babar looked at Muhammad Rizwan and both seemed clueless. That is when pacer Shaheen Afridi decided to take it on himself and respond to the journalist.

WATCH VIDEO

'It's our team, it's Pakistan's team'

"It's our team, it's Pakistan's team. See, you are talking about chasing 200. Honestly, it's not just about the batters, it's also the bowlers' responsibility not to concede 200 runs. If you see, the pitches are good for batting. Even if we conceded 200 or more, we should do our best to chase it down. Similar, it's our job to defend such totals as well. We are a team. We are a family. If the performances have not been good of late, it's our job to get Pakistan cricket back to the top," Shaheen explained.