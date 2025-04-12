PSL 10 Face Huge Blow; David Warner-Led Karachi Kings' Overseas Star Litton Das Opts Out Due to Injury

PSL, Karachi Kings: Pakistan Super League has certainly not got off to the start they would have hoped for. In the list of major international stars opting out of PSL due to various reasons, Bangladesh 's Litton Das is the latest to join the bandwagon. Kings' international star Das has opted to give PSL 10 a miss due to an injury. He joins the list featuring Alex Carey, Kane Williamson among others.

The Bangladeshi star took to X and threw light on what exactly prompted him to take the call. He picked up a finger injury and now scans have revealed that there is a hairline fracture, the recovery of which will take a fortnight.

‘Picked up a finger injury’

"Hope you all are well. I was truly excited to play in the PSL for Karachi Kings, but the Almighty had other plans. During a practice session, I picked up a finger injury. Scans revealed a hairline fracture, and recovery will take at least 2 weeks. So sadly, my PSL mission is over before it even began. I'm flying back to Bangladesh and seeking your prayers & love for a quick recovery. Wishing the very best of luck to my team Karachi Kings," Das posted on Facebook page.

Litton Das Would be Missed, Certainly

The Kings play their season opener against Multan Sultans on April 12. The Kings would certainly miss the explosive top-order batter. Speculations were rife that Warner would be opening the innings with Das - but now, that isn't happening.