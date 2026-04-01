Babar Azam RETIRES From T20Is? Viral Post on April Fool's Day Sparks Buzz Around Pakistan Batter

April Fool's Day: Has veteran Pakistan batter Babar Azam retired from T20Is as there is massive speculations around it on social space? While there is nothing official on it from the Pakistan Cricket Board or the cricketer in question, multiple social media posts claiming he has called it a day from the shortest format has caught the attention of fans. But, what is the real truth? He has not retired from T20Is. It is clear that it is an April Fool prank done by twitterattis. Here are a few posts making the claim.

Babar Azam Retired is FAKE News

The veteran Pakistan batter has faced much backlash in recent times over his poor form. In fact, in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, Babar did not get a fair go. His batting position was constantly changed during the tournament. Pakistan coach Mike Hesson confessed that Babar is not the ideal batter to play inside the powerplay.

Babar PSL-Bound

For the unversed, Babar is the all-time leading run-scorer in Pakistan Super League history, with 3,792 runs in 100 matches at an average of 44.61. Currently captaining Peshawar Zalmi in the 2026 season, he is recognized for his immense consistency, holding records for most fifty-plus scores, while previously leading Karachi Kings and guiding them to a title.

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Babar would ideally be hoping he has a good PSL campaign and is able to silence his critics which is growing. He is 31 and still has a lot of cricket left in him.