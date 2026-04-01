Virat Kohli to Make Test Comeback For Team India After IPL 2026? Viral Post Sparks Speculation Around RCB Star

IPL 2026: Is Virat Kohli making an U-turn on his Test retirement? A post claiming it has gone viral on social space. It is no secret that Kohli has called it a day from Tests in 2025 and has since not played an international Test match. But, a post has puzzled fans.

The post, without any reliable source, claims that Kohli is going to make a Test comeback after the IPL 2026 season is over. It seems clear that it is an April Fools Day prank as there is no official confirmation on this from the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the International Cricket Council, or Kohli himself.

APRIL FOOLS DAY Prank?

The post reads: “Breaking his retirement, Virat Kohli is set to return to Test cricket. He will play a match for India the next test series.”

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Kohli retired as one of the finest red-ball players during his time. He amassed 9230 runs in 123 Tests. His runs came at an average of 46.85. This includes 30 centuries as well. Kohli's retirement just ahead of the England tour was surprising for fans and experts as no one was expecting it given his fitness and form. In fact, his sudden retirement call sparked a massive controversy with fans speculating wildly over what may have prompted the call.

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Kohli RCB-Bound