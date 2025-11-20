BAN vs IRE: Bangladesh Stalwart Mushfiqur Rahim Enters Exclusive Centurion Circle On Test Milestone

Bangladesh vs Ireland: Bangladesh stalwart Mushfiqur Rahim achieved an elusive milestone during his 100th Test match in the ongoing fixture against Ireland at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Mushfiqur Rahim Etches Name In Record Books

In the second Test match of the series against Ireland, veteran Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim etched his name in the record books. Mushfiqur became the first-ever Bangladesh player to touch the milestone of playing 100 Test matches.

The Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter joined the elite list featuring Cowdrey, Javed Miandad, Gordon Greenidge, and Graeme Smith. He also became one of the eleven batters to score a century in their 100th Test match. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, earlier, did the same when he hammered a century in both innings of his 100th Test match against South Africa in 2006 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Before Mushfiqur Rahim, England star Joe Root in 2021 and former Australian batter David Warner in 2022 achieved the same landmark of scoring a century on their 100th long-format match.

Mushfiqur Rahim played a stunning 106-run knock from 214 balls, at a strike rate of 49.53 during Bangladesh's first innings. The 38-year-old smashed five fours during his time on the crease. Mushfiqur Rahim's time on the crease came to an end in the first delivery of the 99th. It was Matthew Humphreys who dismissed Mushfiqur.

Mushfiqur Rahim's Numbers In Tests

Mushfiqur Rahim made his Test debut for Bangladesh in 2005 against England at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. The 38-year-old played 100 Test matches and 183 innings, scoring 6457 runs at a strike rate of 48.42 and an average of 38.21. He scored 13 centuries and 27 fifties in the long-format for the Bengal Tigers.