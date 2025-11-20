IND vs SA: India Coach Provides Crucial Update On Shubman Gill's Injury, Reveals Skipper's Availability For Guwahati Test: 'He Is Recovering'

India vs South Africa: India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, on Thursday, November 20, gave a crucial update on captain Shubman Gill's availability for the upcoming second Test match of the series against South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Earlier in the first Test match of the series, India conceded a humiliating defeat to the Proteas at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Sunday, November 16. With the defeat, India are trailing 1-0 to South Africa in the two-match Test series.

Shubman Gill Sustained Neck Injury In Kolkata Test

On Day 2 at Eden Gardens, during the third ball of the 35th over, Shubman Gill stepped in to replace Washington Sundar and immediately showcased intent with a sweeping boundary. However, the aggressive stroke came at a cost.

Advertisement

Moments after the shot, Gill held his neck in visible discomfort, appearing to be in severe pain. Medical staff rushed onto the field. Later, the Indian captain was unable to carry on and had to retire hurt.

India Batting Coach Provides Update On Shubman Gill's Injury

While speaking at the press conference ahead of the Guwahati Test, Sitanshu Kotak gave a crucial update on Shubman Gill, saying that the India captain is recovering really well.

Advertisement

The Indian batting coach revealed that even though Gill is fully recovered but the team doctors will ensure he doesn't suffer another neck spasm. So, Shubman Gill's availability in the upcoming Guwahati Test is not yet confirmed.

"Gill is recovering really well. Now, the decision will be taken tomorrow evening. Even if he's fully recovered, we have to ensure he doesn't spasm in the game again. The doctor and physio's concern is this. If they're sure it won't happen, then he'll play. Else he will rest for another game," Sitanshu Kotak said as quoted by Cricbuzz.